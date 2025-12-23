Expectant Mom Told Her Mother She Didn’t Want Anyone Holding The Baby Right After Birth, But Her Mother Said She’d Take The Baby Anyway
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Everyone has opinions about how to handle a newborn, but not everyone knows when to stay in their lane.
So, what would you do if your mother reacted badly when you said you didn’t want anyone holding your newborn right away? Would you make an exception because she’s your mother? Or would you stick to your instincts to protect your child?
In the following story, one mother-to-be finds herself facing this decision and is unsure what to do. Here’s the full story.
AITA for not allowing my mom to hold my baby
I am 23 weeks pregnant. A few days ago, I was talking with my mom about the birth, and of course, I said that I only want my husband to be present.
My mum understands that, but then she started talking about a visit right after and how she can’t wait to hold the baby.
I am due during the cold season, so I said that maybe I won’t be comfortable with people holding my baby right after – we also had a pregnancy loss before, so I have a feeling that I might be a little overprotective.
My mom took it personally and fell out about that.
Her mother’s comment was really shocking.
She said something like: “Do you really think that I would ask you? I will just take the baby. I had three myself and will know better what to do with him than you.”
This shocked me. I am also sad. I understand where she is coming from, but at the same time, I feel so belittled.
My mom was always ‘the star’ of the family, and as a child, I felt completely overlooked (emotionally). Because of that, I moved out at 18. Since then, our relationship has gotten better, but this really surprised me.
I even thought about not telling her about the birth right away.
AITA?
Wow! It’s easy to see why she’s upset.
Let’s check out how the readers at Reddit say she should handle it.
This woman doesn’t like how the mother responded.
People like this are the worst.
Here’s someone in a similar situation.
Yet another reader who can’t believe the mother said that.
Expectant Mom Told Her Mother She Didn’t Want Anyone Holding The Baby Right After Birth, But Her Mother Said She’d Take The Baby Anyway
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Everyone has opinions about how to handle a newborn, but not everyone knows when to stay in their lane.
So, what would you do if your mother reacted badly when you said you didn’t want anyone holding your newborn right away? Would you make an exception because she’s your mother? Or would you stick to your instincts to protect your child?
In the following story, one mother-to-be finds herself facing this decision and is unsure what to do. Here’s the full story.
Her mother’s comment was really shocking.
Wow! It’s easy to see why she’s upset.
Let’s check out how the readers at Reddit say she should handle it.
This woman doesn’t like how the mother responded.
People like this are the worst.
Here’s someone in a similar situation.
Yet another reader who can’t believe the mother said that.
She should stand strong.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, delivery room, mother, newborn baby, picture, pregnant woman, reddit, rude comment, setting boundaries, top
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.