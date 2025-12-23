Girlfriend Didn’t React When Her Boyfriend’s Friends Pulled A Cheating Prank On Her. Instead, She Said She’d “Find Someone Better.”

Sometimes, what starts as a “harmless” prank ends up exposing a lot more than intended.

Imagine being told that your boyfriend might be talking to another girl, only to discover it was a prank set up by his friends. But instead of panicking, you shrugged it off and said you’d move on if it were true. Does this make you a bad guy?

In the following story, one woman’s response to this exact situation sparks unexpected drama with her boyfriend. Here’s what happened.

AITA for saying that I’ll find someone better? For context, my boyfriend‘s friends played a prank on me the other day. They told me that he was talking with another Asian girl at a restaurant where we were all going to eat. I was going to meet them there since I had something to do, but I did not rush over when they told me this; instead, I took my time.

She gave them an honest answer.

When I arrived, I found out it was a prank, and his friends asked why I didn’t seem like I was in a rush. I simply said that if he was really talking with another girl and lost interest in me, I would move on and find someone better. My boyfriend got mad over that yesterday and said that it sounded like I was excited to “find someone better,” and what I said was a way of “putting him down.” AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but he and his friends kind of asked for it.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Redding think about what happened.

The prank was childish, and if he was seeing someone else, then she should find someone better.

