Grandson Spent Five Years Restoring His Late Grandfather’s Car After The Rest Of The Family Abandoned It, But Once It Finally Ran Again His Relatives Demanded It Back So They Could Sell It

It’s funny how some people remember what something is worth once you’re the one who puts in the work.

So, what would you do if you spent years restoring a car everyone else had abandoned, and then your family suddenly claimed ownership the moment it finally ran again? Would you hand it over to them? Or would you push back because you’re the one who put in the work?

In the following story, a grandson finds himself in this situation and doesn’t want to hand it over. Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for restoring my late grandpa’s unwanted car So my grandfather, who passed away about 5 years ago, left behind very little for me. My siblings and his kids took everything except his car, which no one wanted. But I wanted it. Even though it was broken down, it wouldn’t start, and had a sizable amount of rust. After 5 years of blood, sweat, and lots of tears and money later, I got it working and put it in my name.

He’s convinced it’s his, but others aren’t so sure.

Now that it’s running, both my aunt and dad are saying they own the car and want to sell it or get $5000 for simply being my grandfather’s kids. They say they rightfully own it, even though they would rather sell it or let it rot. Still, I stonewalled every attempt, and it’s breaking my relationship with my dad. But after 5 years of working on it. I think it’s rightfully mine, especially since my grandfather had no will for the car. AITA?

Wow! That was a pretty terrible thing for his family members to do.

Let’s see what type of advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer him.

This person offers a suggestion.

According to this comment, the family doesn’t deserve the car.

Great question.

Here’s someone who suggests he hire a lawyer ASAP.

He should’ve checked first. Maybe he’ll get lucky and be able to keep the car, but there’s a real possibility he won’t, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.