Grocery Stores Often Don’t Follow The Guidelines For Frozen Or Refrigerated Food, And This Video Explains So You Can Shop Safely

Keeping frozen or refrigerated food at the proper temperatures is essential for food safety, but many grocery stores fail at this simple task.

Watch this video and learn how to pick the meat or other cold items that are safest to eat.

The video shows someone shopping in the frozen meat section, and it has the caption that begins, “I can never look at grocery shopping the same after learning about the load limit through TikTok.”

I haven’t heard of a load limit.

The caption goes on, “And realizing how many products are outside of this line in the store.”

The video then shows that each freezer with an open top has a line on it somewhere that shows how high food can be stacked before it doesn’t keep as cold as it should.

Oh wow, I’ve never noticed that before.

The video then goes around to all the different frozen food sections in a store, and nearly all of them have meat that goes above that line, which means they aren’t being kept at the proper temperatures.

In the description of the video, they write, “BRB, only purchasing things from the back shelf or bottom of the freezer now.”

Apparently you can’t trust the grocery store to keep your food safe.

This is crazy because the video shows beef, chicken, and even fish being stacked well above that line, which means it could spoil faster and even become dangerous to eat.

I never knew this and just assumed that the grocery stores were doing it right.

You can never be too careful!

Watch the video below for yourself and learn how to spot improperly stacked foods.

The people in the comments have a lot to say on this issue as well.

This person says that everyone should work in food services to see just how bad it is.

Oh, this commenter is going to have a hard time shopping.

Apparently, it is much more common than people would like to believe.

All that meat could be contaminated now!

