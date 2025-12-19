He Thought He Was Helping His Friend Out, But He Learned His Lesson The Hard Way

It’s important to always make sure you know the full scope of the favors your friends ask of you.

What would you do if your friend moved away and stuck you with all their junk? One guy shared his approach to exactly this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

As a favor to a friend, I’d agreed to hold on to some of their stuff when they moved cross country and couldn’t fit it all in the U-Haul.

Said they’d have it picked up within a few weeks when they got settled.

That sounds unlikely right off the bat.

Flash forward a year later and multiple attempts to make them get their stuff.

Kept getting the run around so I finally said “30 days and I’m getting rid of it”.

Had to set a firm boundary in this case.

This was not super important stuff, I wasn’t holding onto heirlooms or Pawpaw’s ashes or anything lol.

The last week of the 30 days, their brother calls and makes arrangements to get everything.

Well isn’t that convenient.

I was annoyed that it took my threats and a year to get this resolved and was feeling kinda petty at this point.

One of the items was a pinball machine (it actually was pretty cool), so I removed all the pinballs from it.

They’re cheap and easy to replace, but I know the moment they went to play the game and realized they couldn’t was glorious.

The most minuscule, yet effective, form of petty revenge.

Goes without saying I don’t talk to that person anymore!

Some people have the exact right amount of flair for the dramatic. Let’s see how Reddit chimed in.

At least one person was playing the long game here.

