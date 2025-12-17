Her 5-Year-Old Son Was Put On The Wrong Bus Home From Kindergarten, And This Mom Shared What Happened Next

You can only imagine what a parent goes through when they have no idea where their child is.

Thankfully, most moms and dads never have to deal with that nightmare scenario…but this mom. did.

Her name is Bray and she talked to TikTok viewers about what happened when her son was put on the wrong bus home from kindergarten.

Bray told viewers, “Story time. I sent my 5-year-old who started kindergarten on Tuesday, to school this morning on the bus. Him and his older brother, who is in the second grade. They go to school all day, everything’s fine, cool.”

She continued, “Drop off time. I come to pick them up off the bus, same place I drop them off at. Same bus driver. My older son gets off of the bus, says hi to me, and everything like that. And then looks at me and proceeds to ask where my younger child is.”

Bray then said, “I would assume on the bus. Every other child filters off the bus, and me and the bus driver are just kind of standing there, staring each other down. He looks at me, I look at him, and he looks at me again. He goes wait, you’re supposed to have one more. Yes, I am supposed to have one more. I have another child who rides this bus, where is he?”

She continued, “Into which he proceeds to tell me that he’s not on the bus and they don’t know where he’s at. They get on the radio and find out that his teacher put him on the wrong bus. Thankfully, the bus driver did not let him off this wrong bus that he got on.”

Bray added, “Dispatch calls me and tells me that the bus that my son got on will come drop off at this bus stop in about five minutes.”

But the story wasn’t over yet…

Bray continued, “I stand there. I wait, I wait, I see the bus come by, and it drives right past me. I call the transportation district again and the school. The school tells me that they are meeting me at the cross streets which are like five to seven minutes run from my house. So I book my *** over there.”

She then said, “There’s no bus. So I call the school again. And they’re like, ‘Oh, we don’t know where he’s at.'”

Bray continued, “Ten minutes go by. It is now about half an hour from when my child should have been dropped off at home and my other one was. By this point I am freaking out, because where the hell is my child. He is 5-years-old, he should not be on the wrong bus. What is the school doing?”

The concerned mom then said, “Anyway, they finally come and drop him off, and the bus driver has no other words except ‘Sorry.’ What am I supposed to do with that? Like, if a child goes missing, what are you supposed to do with that information of: ‘Sorry, he got on the wrong bus?'”

That was a scary situation!

