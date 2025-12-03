Man Got Into A Minor Car Accident With His Mom, But She Got Upset With Him When He Left Her Alone Because He Needed To Get To An Exam

Stressful situations can test how we respond under pressure.

This man was on his way to an important university exam with his mom.

But another vehicle hit the rear of their car, so he made a quick decision to leave her and continue on foot.

Now, his mom is upset at him for leaving her to deal with the accident alone.

AITA for choosing to go to take the exam instead of staying with my mom? My (21) mom was taking me to university. She would drop me off for an exam on her way to work. We were rear-ended, though. There were no injuries, but our car was badly damaged.

This man’s mother told him he shouldn’t have left her alone.

We were only three kilometers away from the university. So, I told her to call the insurer before jogging there. I took a taxi home afterward. She was quite upset with me and said I shouldn’t have left her to deal with it by herself.

Some grown-ups still need a companion when dealing with tough situations.

