Pizza Delivery Guy Turned Up At An Old Couple’s House, And When He Realized They Only Had $5, He Gave Them The Other $25 Out Of His Own Pocket.

Most of us go to work for one reason, and one reason only: to make money.

But when the delivery driver on this story turned up at an old couple’s home, he found himself in a situation where he’d end up losing money.

And this wasn’t some sort of scam – or probably not, anyway.

This was just genuine, human kindness on the driver’s part.

I delivered a pizza and lost $25 Yesterday, I pulled up to deliver a pizza order to this older couple. The order cost about $30 in total. When I ask if it was already paid for, the man I’m was talking to just said, “I don’t know.” I double-checked the ticket. It wasn’t paid for yet. He handed me $5 and said, “Here you go sir.”

I was already having a long week, with back-to-back shifts, and had done opening and closing that day. So I just decided to say ‘thank you’ and go back in my car and try to process what just happened. I didn’t feel like handling this with my higher-ups, so I just ended up putting the missing $25 out of my own pocket and vowed to not say a word to my colleagues. Luckily I’m doing alright, so it wasn’t a crazy loss but it was so awkward and unexpected that I’ll probably be thinking about it for a while.

It was really good of this guy to pay for the elderly couple’s pizza out of his own pocket.

Perhaps the guy was suffering with memory loss or other cognitive decline, and the situation could’ve been really distressing for him otherwise.

It was a very kind thing to do.

Sure he can’t go about doing this frequently, and it would’ve been better if the store had paid him back.

But this guy’s judgement was clearly that the elderly gentleman was confused, and he acted accordingly.

Good on him.

