Restaurant Customer Thought He Was Eating A Mint, But It Was Actually An Expanding Hot Towel

Well, at least he’ll be full for a while…

A man named Pouya thought he was enjoying mints during a night out at a restaurant…but he ended up getting a big surprise…

The restaurant employee said to Pouya, “So right here, we have the new hot towels when guests order wings.”

Pouya thought the towels were mints and he put one into his mouth.

The employee said, “Ummm, so those are not mints. Those are the hot towels. So we’re going to add hot water on top and they’re going to expand. So that’s going to help you to clean your hands.”

The worker poured the hot water over the towels and they expanded.

Pouya took a drink of water and pulled the expanding towel out of his mouth.

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “They totally looked like mints.”

Take a look at the video.

Hopefully, this guy won’t make that mistake again…

