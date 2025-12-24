Groceries Were Accidentally Delivered To Her Apartment, But Her Neighbor Asked About Them And Was Upset She Didn’t Knock On All The Apartment Doors

When you live in an apartment building, you will sometimes accidently get deliveries that were meant for your neighbor.

What would you do if you took in a grocery delivery that wasn’t yours and you couldn’t figure out whose it was?

That is what happened to the tenant in this story, but when her neighbor figured it out, she got upset that no attempt was made to knock on all the doors to find the rightful owner.

AITA for not knocking on neighbors door? Let me preface this by saying that I live in an apartment building. I am on the second floor. There are 4 apartments upstairs (2 in the front, 2 in the back), same with the ground floor. 8 apartments total on our side of the building.

Nothing wrong with this living arrangement.

We are attached to another building that also has 8 apartments. I moved here a year ago and I don’t know my neighbors at all. I stay to myself because I suffer from social anxiety. Yesterday morning my husband was leaving our apt when he opened the door there were several bags of groceries on our porch.

Well, this is unexpected.

Eggnog, eggs, milk, bags of potato’s, sour cream, etc. There were no tags on the bag indicating a name or apartment number (which I have received in the past). I brought them in and put the things that needed to be refrigerated in the fridge, still in their bags in case someone came looking for them.

Yup, this way the intended recipient will know where to look.

I know that when someone delivers groceries for Walmart, they take a picture of the groceries in front of the house/apartment number, and it is visible on the Walmart app under their order. I went on the Walmart app and spoke to support in chat, and they had no way of telling me whose groceries they were, so they told me to keep them.

This is very nice of her.

Despite the fact that I sleep from 6am to Noon, I stayed up and waited in my living room to see if anyone knocked and they didn’t so I figured that the person must have just either ordered a replacement or gotten a refund. I went to bed around 11ish.

Oh, good. The neighbor figured it out.

This morning, I am going to take the trash out before I start cooking for Thanksgiving and my neighbor across the hall stops me and asks me if I received groceries to which I tell her that I did. She tells me that she knocked on my door and no one answered. She asks if I knocked on her door to which I tell her no, instead I placed them in the fridge and waited for someone to knock.

If anything, the neighbor should be happy that she took the groceries in.

She got an attitude with me and told me I should have came to knock. I offered the groceries back to her (I can’t eat them anyway because i don’t eat dairy) and she tells me to keep them, with a heavy attitude, before calling me a jerk and walking off. AITAH?

Not at all. There is no way to know which neighbor’s groceries they are, so is she supposed to knock on every door? She did the right thing.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The neighbor should take it up with Walmart.

There is nothing more she could do.

The problem is with Walmart, not the neighbor.

Yup, the neighbor should be working to figure this out.

This commenter is exactly right.

The neighbor should be thanking her.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.