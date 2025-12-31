Student Followed Her Professor’s Syllabus To The Letter, But She Ended Up Humiliating Him When She Implied That His Syllabus Was Confusing

Some professors think their syllabus is carved in stone.

This college girl had a teacher who liked to describe his syllabus as similar to “the word of God.”

However, she noticed something confusing in it, but still followed the syllabus exactly to the letter.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Exactly what’s on the syllabus? No problem, Professor. Back in university, I had this professor who treated the syllabus like it was some sacred, binding contract. “The Word of God,” as he liked to say. Yes, he actually said that out loud. Any time someone asked for clarification or flexibility, he’d shut it down with: “It’s all in the syllabus. Follow it to the letter.”

Most students just tolerated it, but I couldn’t. Midway through the semester, I noticed something weird. The syllabus listed the due date for our final paper as April 18th. But it also said it was due the last day of class, which was April 25th.

So naturally, students were confused. Emails went out. The class group chat blew up. And the professor never bothered to clarify it. So I submitted my paper on April 18th, exactly as one line said.

Then on April 25th, I submitted another copy. It was slightly edited, better formatted, and properly cited, to match the other line. A few days later, he called me. He said he only accepts one submission and that he was docking points for submitting late.

I showed him his own syllabus and said, “You said it was due April 18th. I followed the syllabus exactly. The second copy is just a bonus. You can ignore it.”

He gave me full marks. He never spoke of it again. The next semester, his syllabus was half the length and ten times clearer.

