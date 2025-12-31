Teen Daughter Told Her Mom She Didn’t Want To Babysit Her Twins, And She Has Been Disrespected Ever Since

When you’re still a kid yourself, there are limits to what is appropriate of your parents to expect from you.

AITA for ignoring my mom? I am currently ignoring my mom because of what she said to me. Two days ago I was hanging out with my mom and her husband. I’ll call him Phil. And she got a text from her friend asking for her and PhiI to hang out that night.

She then asked I me if I wanted to watch my siblings (twin boys, very young ages) and said “no not rlly” bc I didn’t want to. She didn’t like that answer and said “Well I was just asking to sound nice, be happy I’m not cussing you out and slapping you bc thats what my mom used to do.” Phil was agreeing with her, even laughing a little. She’s said stuff like this before. asking me, I say no, but still making me do it. I straight up just told her to stop asking me and just tell me instead because I thought it was pointless. I guess she didn’t like that answer and got mad? I don’t know why tbh. She then called me a weirdo which upset me and I just left the room. I watched my siblings AND put them both to bed that night.

That same night she made cookies, texted me to tell me she made them. (something we’ve been doing for a few weeks now) But last night, she made cookies, but didn’t tell me that time, l assumed they were for me since it was only two left. I waited to eat them bc I just ate snacks. Fast-forward to later, they ate them. And that iust made it worse bc she always made them for all of us! But it’s been two, almost three days and I haven’t said a word to her and I feel like she doesn’t care and I don’t feel loved by her as her child. She’s only been texted me saying “dinner is ready” or “food in the kitchen” and I have not replied to her. AITA?

