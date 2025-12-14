The New York Mets Mascot Had A Mishap And Fell Off The Stage At A Lumineers Concert

Poor Mr. Met…

The beloved mascot of the New York Mets had a mishap at a concert by The Lumineers in July 2025 and, unfortunately for the mascot, someone was there to catch the incident on video and post it to TikTok.

In the video, Mr. Met was seen onstage with The Lumineers.

The singer of the band threw the mascot a tambourine, but Mr. Met dropped it.

And then he walked right off the stage!

Doh!

But like all great mascots, he got up again like a champ!

We’re glad he’s okay…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

The Lumineers weighed in!

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Watch your step, folks!

