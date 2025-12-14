December 14, 2025 at 6:55 am

The New York Mets Mascot Had A Mishap And Fell Off The Stage At A Lumineers Concert

by Matthew Gilligan

mr. met falling off stage

TikTok/@jessefinver

Poor Mr. Met…

The beloved mascot of the New York Mets had a mishap at a concert by The Lumineers in July 2025 and, unfortunately for the mascot, someone was there to catch the incident on video and post it to TikTok.

mr. met on stage

TikTok/@jessefinver

In the video, Mr. Met was seen onstage with The Lumineers.

The singer of the band threw the mascot a tambourine, but Mr. Met dropped it.

mr. met falling off stage

TikTok/@jessefinver

And then he walked right off the stage!

Doh!

But like all great mascots, he got up again like a champ!

We’re glad he’s okay…

mr. met on stage

TikTok/@jessefinver

Check out the video.

@jessefinver

Rough night for Mr. Met at the #Lumineers concert #fyp

♬ original sound – jesse finver

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

The Lumineers weighed in!

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.58.06 PM The New York Mets Mascot Had A Mishap And Fell Off The Stage At A Lumineers Concert

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.58.22 PM The New York Mets Mascot Had A Mishap And Fell Off The Stage At A Lumineers Concert

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.58.43 PM The New York Mets Mascot Had A Mishap And Fell Off The Stage At A Lumineers Concert

Watch your step, folks!

