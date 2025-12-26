‘We own the bounce. Innovation can’t be copied.’ – The Makers Of Beanie Babies Took Out A Wild Full-Page Ad, And The Internet Wonders What Is Going On

Beanie Babies were hugely popular in the early 2000s, but they are still a very collectable item that many people love.

One TikToker, however, noticed that the company behind Beanie Babies, Ty, did something really weird and she wants to know more.

She talked about it in a video, which began with her saying, “I think there is some sort of Beanie Baby drama going on in the toy industry, because Ty decided to take out a full page ad in Time Magazine, essentially threatening litigation to some unknown company.”

This sounds very unusual.

She then opens up Time Magazine, and shows the ad, which says…

“WARNING. We own the bounce. Innovation can’t be copied. Every once in a while, a toy comes along that changes everything. We’ve secured U.S. patent rights to defend this breakthrough because true creativity deserves protection. We are safeguarding the future of play.”

Wow, that is intense.

I have never even heard of Beanie Bouncers. But the ad ends with the words, “Beanie Bouncers. Patented. Protected. Enforced.”

They really mean business.

TikTok/shannon.chaos.editionShe ends the video by saying, “If someone is in the toy industry, tell me what happened. I want to know the drama. What led to this?”

Honestly, I’m curious as well. What could have prompted them to take out this type of ad? It must have been expensive.

Someone must be trying to copy their product or something.

Take a look at the full video below and see if you can figure it out.

