Wife Discovered Her Husband Let His Sister Take Their Four-Month-Old Out Without Telling Her, So She Panicked And Accused Him Of Putting Their Baby At Risk

Nothing makes your heart drop faster than realizing your baby is alone with someone who has very little child experience.

So, what would you do if you came home from an appointment expecting your husband to be watching your four-month-old, only to find out his sister had taken the baby out without asking? Would you stay calm and talk it through? Or would you panic and immediately freak out?

In the following story, one young mother finds herself in this situation and lets her emotions do the talking. Here’s what happened.

AITA for shouting at my husband for letting my SIL take our baby out without telling me? My (23F) SIL lives in the same building and has taken our 4-month-old baby for an hour at a time a few times. He’s usually within hearing distance, so if anything goes wrong, I can get there quickly. Yesterday, I (30F) had an appointment and left the baby with my husband (35M). When I came back, I found out the baby was gone, and my husband told me my SIL had taken him to run errands with her.

Frustrated, she started yelling.

I panicked and told him I wasn’t comfortable with it. And he then explained, but then shouted at me because I wouldn’t let it go. So I started shouting at him back.

It got even more intense.

He said I wouldn’t have seen my phone during the appointment and thought it was fine since she’s looked after the baby before. I swore at him as he got angry back at me, but I was just panicking because she doesn’t have much experience with babies, and she’s only looked after him indoors so far. For context, she’s joked before about things like wanting to throw water in his face when he cries and gets offended if he cries with her, but he’s just a baby and made me uncomfortable. Sometimes she’ll also take him out of my hands while I’m holding him without asking me, which annoys me. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she was upset, but the baby was fine.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about her reaction.

This person thinks she was wrong.

For this reader, the husband is in the wrong.

Yet another person who thinks the husband was wrong.

She had every right to be upset.

