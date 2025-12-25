Wife Was Trying To Have A Peaceful Meal With Her Husband In A Restaurant, But A Nearby Guest Was Having A Loud Video Call So She Decided To Join Them

Public dining should always come with basic courtesy for others.

This woman was trying to enjoy dinner with her husband in a restaurant.

A nearby customer was talking on her phone at full speaker volume.

Instead of complaining to the staff, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

If you’re talking loud enough to be heard 3 tables away, I’m joining in My husband and I were at a casual restaurant we go to a lot. It sounded like a TV playing. I look over. Three tables away is a couple eating. The woman had her phone propped against her water glass. She was having a loud conversation with the phone while she ate.

This woman got up and decided to join their conversation.

I could hear everything. How freacking rude! So, I got up. I went over to the offending table. I put my face over the table. The person in the phone could see me.

She politely introduced herself before going back to her table.

Me: “Hi. How are you? I figured since I could hear the conversation at my table, I would introduce myself.” Hi, I’m Nancy. So nice to meet you.” Then, I went back to my table. I was very disappointed that they discontinued their conversation shortly after. 🤷🏼‍♀️

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Lol. This one is funny.

A teacher shares a related experience.

Short and simple.

No, this is public, says this one.

Finally, this person loves what she did.

All it took was a friendly hello to realize they were being rude.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.