Woman Asked Her Sister To Stay With Her During A Health Crisis, But Now Her Flatmate Demands An Apology For Not Asking Permission First

Living with other people means respecting their boundaries and decisions.

However, the woman in this story did not ask her flatmate’s permission before inviting her sister to stay with them.

She was struggling with a health condition and couldn’t take no for an answer, but her flatmate is pretty upset.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not asking permission to have my sister stay in my home? I have had a very bad year of chronic, disabling pain. This has resulted in very bad mental health. Knowing that I needed help, I asked my sister who lives in our home country (very far away) to come and support me for a while. She did so. And she’s amazing.

This woman told her flatmate that her sister will be staying with them.

More than a month before my sister’s arrival, I told my flatmate that my sister was coming to stay with me for a while. Flatmate asked me for how long. I said I didn’t know, but the three-month visa limit would put a hard cap on her stay. Realistically, the result of some medical stuff I was going through was going to determine how long she stayed, but we had no reasonable way of knowing how long that would take.

Here’s the good news!

Now, my flatmate and I initially had a much better relationship. But through this very bad year of chronic and disabling pain, that relationship had deteriorated drastically. It looks like my treatment has worked. It looks like I might recover well.

But now, her flatmate is demanding an apology from her.

Flatmate has come to me and demanded an apology. They say that not asking their permission to have my sister stay in our apartment for so long was wrong. I tried to explain it to my flatmate. Under normal circumstances, I would absolutely agree.

The reason she did not ask permission was that she couldn’t accept to be refused.

The reason I had not asked permission was because I would not have respected a refusal since I desperately needed the support. So in my mind, it would have been disrespectful to present them with the option to refuse if I had no intention of respecting that refusal.

So now, she’s asking if she was wrong about not apologizing.

This is, after all, my home. And my sister and I have gone out of our way to minimize the effect that we have on my flatmate’s life. So I refused to give an apology. Am I the jerk?

She didn’t mean to be rude. She just needed her sister.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

It was a major imposition, says this person.

People are calling her out for not asking her flatmate.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, short and simple.

Survival is more important than social courtesy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.