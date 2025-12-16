Woman Went To A European Beach With Her In-Laws And A Stranger Complained About Them In Her Local Language, So She Started Speaking The Language Too

Even at the beach, proper etiquette should be observed.

This woman went to a European beach with her family and in-laws.

Another beachgoer sat beside them and loudly complained about their presence in her local language.

So they decided to use the same language to let her know they understood what she just said.

Lady, you chose to sit there ?? I’m visiting my in-laws in another European country and we went to the beach. It was not busy at all. We chose a spot and set up our beach mat. Our 4-year-old starts to do what 4-year-olds do at the beach.

This woman noticed that another lady had set up her stuff close to their spot.

About 20 minutes in, a woman sets up super close to us, about 2 metres away. It’s weird because the beach is very empty, but whatever. We don’t own the space. Some time after that, she’s sighing loudly and pointedly staring at us.

The lady complained about them in her local language.

She takes a call and is complaining on the phone about us. We speak English to each other, but we know the local language. She was complaining that my 4-year-old is too loud, the child gets too close to her, she’s such a brat, we’re so rude. And these foreigners are ruining this place.

Little did the lady know that they could speak and understand her language.

So we switch to the local language, and she looks at us with shock. Then, she looks sullen. After some time, she moves further along the beach. No idea why she chose to put herself in that situation. Guess some people enjoy having a reason to complain.

If you’re gonna talk badly about people, make sure they do not understand you completely.

