A Career Coach Said Being Too Nice At Work Might Not Be Good For Your Career

We’re usually told that it pays to be nice to others, but, according to a career coach named Rachel, that might not always be the best approach when it comes to business.

Rachel posted a video on TikTok and she answered the question, “Is being ‘too nice’ actually hurting your career?”

In the video’s caption, Rachel wrote, “How being “too nice” can yank your career if you’re not careful.”

Rachel asked viewers, “Did you know that being too nice could actually be detrimental to your career?”

She then gave examples of people being “too nice” in the workplace.

Rachel said, “You are constantly volunteering to take on extra work, including things that are completely outside of your job description.”

She continued, “You have a tendency to take on planning the meetings, the potlucks, organizing things around the office, and doing other general administrative work because, well, someone’s gotta do it.”

Rachel then said, “You are relied on and it feels good, even when leaders from other departments are delegating tasks to you, and you’re taking them on.”

She then said, “Why is this such a big deal?”

Rachel continued, “Your brand absolutely must be associated with results impacting work that moves the company forward. Being busy, taking on a lot of activities, being nice and jumping in, does not equate to results.”

She added, “And so it might not be reflecting on you as well as you think it may.”

Rachel then told viewers, “The reality is that promotions, organizational changes, and things of that nature are going to really focus on those employees that are making the biggest impact to the business. And so you want to be associated with that rockstar activity.

Well, this is some interesting career advice…

