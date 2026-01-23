A Creator Gave A Formerly-Homeless Couple A Brand New Home And $10,000 Worth Of Furniture

If you don’t follow the TikTok creator you’re about to see in this video, you’ll probably want to change that immediately.

His name is Zach, and his videos revolve around him doing good deeds and helping out those who are less fortunate than him.

In this video, Zach went above and beyond and helped out a couple named Sandy and Jim who have been through a lot of hard times.

Zach took Sandy and Jim to an Ashley Furniture store to get a new mattress.

Once inside, he surprised them with a $10,000 gift certificate to the store.

Sandy was incredibly moved by the gesture. She tried out different beds as she told Zach about her tough upbringing.

After the furniture store, Zach had a huge surprise in store for Sandy and Jim…

A new home…and $50,000 in cash!

The couple prayed and thanked Zach repeatedly for his generosity.

In the video’s caption, Zach wrote, “Thank you Ashley for hearing and seeing Jim and Sandy’s heart and blessing them with $10,000 worth of furniture towards their new home. And thank YOU to everyone who watched part 1 and donated to Jim and Sandy to help them get a new home and feeling supported this holiday season. Be kind and love always.”

Check out the video.

@mdmotivator “I got you a brand new home” 🥹❤️ @Ashley #homeless #home #money #family Thank you Ashley for hearing and seeing Jim and Sandy’s heart and blessing them with $10,000 worth of furniture towards their new home. And thank YOU to everyone who watched part 1 and donated to Jim and Sandy to help them get a new home and feeling supported this holiday season. Be kind and love always ❤️ #ashleypartner ♬ original sound – Zachery Dereniowski

Now let’s see how folks reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

My heart is so full right now!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁