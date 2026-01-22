A Deli Employee Told A Customer They Were Closed, But The Guy Got So Mad A Manager Had To Get Involved

Closed mean closed, folks!

AITA for not cutting meat for a customer? “I work in a deli, and it’s been super understaffed for the last few months, especially in the evenings on Wednesday and Thursday, there are no closing shifts. Therefore on Wednesday it’s just me and my coworker, Gary, from 9 to 6. Our deli usually requires around 2 hours to close, so we were instructed by our manager to close at 4. We closed everything down at 4, and by 5:30, we had gotten everything done and were going to go take our trash out to the trash compactor.

Just then a customer walks up to the deli side (now mind you, we cleaned our meat and cheese slicers) and asks if we could slice some meat.

We kindly tell the customer that due to staffing issues, we closed at 4, and that the slicers had already been cleaned, and that we can no longer slice meat because we would have to re-clean the slicer, something neither of us wanted to do again since we were going to leave at 6. The customer gets really mad at us and keeps yelling so finally we called an assistant manager, who tells them exactly what we we said. Gary says that I didn’t need to call a manager on them and we could’ve just dealt with it ourselves. AITA?”

