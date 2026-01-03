A Homeowner Doesn’t Get Along With Their Neighbors, But Then They Found Out They Mistakenly Planted Trees On Their Property

Folks, let me give you a HUGE life lesson…

It pays to be a good neighbor!

And this story proves my point in a big way.

Read on and see what you think about this tale.

AITA for making my neighbors remove their trees from my property? “Our neighbors are impossible to get along with. We have tried to be kind and cordial with no luck. They are drama seeking, manipulative, and rude. They can’t stand dogs. Our dog accidentally got out of our property (I forgot to charge her electric collar) and we have an in ground fence. She caused no damage and came right back, she is not aggressive and very sweet.

These people…

Our neighbors sent us a demand letter claiming our dog caused her psychological damage by coming on their property and that we needed to pay for her medical bills. We got a lawyer and decided to put up a fence (we have 5 acres) so it’s 600 feet from front to back to install fence between properties.

Well, isn’t that interesting…?

While doing the survey we realized the property line is not where we all thought…… and they installed (100) trees last year and a drip system 75 feet onto our property and our property line is only 25 feet from their back door (the builder messed up). The trees are seedlings so they can be dug up and moved. We are tired of her bull **** and told her she must remove the trees and drip system or else we would. Some of our neighbors believe we should have let them keep the trees on our property due to the cost of the trees and drip system. But we refused, stating it causes a false boundary line and we will not be responsible for maintaining trees that only benefit her house. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

Well, this situation is escalating quickly!

