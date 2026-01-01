Annoying Mom Wanted Her Daughter To Make A Sandwich For Her Brother, But The Daughter Was Exhausted And Didn’t Want To Do The Extra Work

Isn’t it frustrating when mom’s pick sides and make life miserable for one sibling?

AITA for not making my brother sandwiches (ThrowawayI(24f) and my brother(27m) are currently wfh hence staying with our parents. The other day for dinner I felt like eating something light so I decided to make myself chicken sandwiches.

Mind you there was a proper dinner made. Usually whenever I make something I make it for the whole family. I was hungry and wanted a quick meal and just as I had prepared all the ingredients that is chopping veggies etc, my mom pops by and asks me to prepare some for my brother too.

Now this made me a bit angry as I had prepared only enough for me and I was done with expectations of always making something for everyone even though I wanted to eat something by myself as no one(my brother) helps in the prep or while cooking or at least doing the dishes. Mind you he does cook once in a blue moon for the family but it’s rare. But if he wants to eat by himself he never asks anyone else or me if they wanted to eat too (mom isn’t this)

Now my brother didn’t say anything or such (we don’t have a good relationship and rarely talk) the problem is my mom. She said I was selfish for not making any sandwiches for my brother(which he is well capable to do in his own) and made me feel so guilty that he has done so much for me in my life ( thinking know idk what she is talking about) And I should be more kind.

I replied saying that I always make food for the rest. This was the only time I wanted to make something for me. But anyways she is adamant I am selfish and unkind. So the question am I the AH??

