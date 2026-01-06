Daughter Told Her Father To Stop Criticizing Her Modeling Photos, But He Accused Her Of Embarrassing Him

Parents sometimes forget that their opinion doesn’t matter as much once you’re grown.

So, what would you do if you were living on your own, building confidence through modeling work you enjoyed, and your dad kept treating every photo like a personal attack on his reputation?

Would you listen to what he’s telling you? Or would you tell him that he doesn’t get to make decisions for you?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this situation and finally opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my dad to stop trying to tell me how to dress I (19F) live with my boyfriend (20M), we’ve been together since middle school. One thing I love about our relationship is that we don’t try to control each other. He doesn’t tell me how to dress, and I don’t tell him how to dress either. We both respect each other’s choices. Recently, I started doing small modeling gigs, mostly swimwear shoots, and sometimes I post those photos on my Instagram. They’re professional and confident photos I’m proud of. To clarify, they’re tasteful and meant to showcase the clothes or brand.

Her boyfriend doesn’t mind, but her dad does.

My boyfriend is completely fine with it and supports me doing what makes me happy and confident, plus he has done photos of himself in underwear and often posts pics of himself shirtless when he is at the gym or beach. My dad, on the other hand, absolutely hates it.

Her dad just can’t help but say something to her.

He’s kind of well-known where he lives, which seems to make him even more sensitive about how I present myself. Every time he sees one of my pictures, he’ll call or text me saying things like: “You need to have more respect for yourself,” or “People will think I raised you wrong,” and even, “You’re embarrassing me.” It’s always about what people will think or how it makes him look, never about how I feel. He keeps saying I’m “ruining my reputation” and that I’m “making him look like a bad father.”

Fed up, she finally said something to him.

I finally told him to stop trying to tell me how to dress ,that I’m an adult now, and he doesn’t get to control what I wear or post. He got really upset and said I was being disrespectful and ungrateful, that I “wouldn’t talk to him like that if I lived under his roof.” But I don’t live with him. I live with my boyfriend, pay my own bills, and take care of myself. I just don’t think it’s fair that my dad still tries to control how I express myself when I’m not even in his house anymore. Now things are kind of tense between us, and part of me feels guilty for snapping at him, but another part of me feels like I need to say it. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she feels like this, but that’s typical for fathers.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit suggest she do in this situation.

She should think about this.

These are thoughts from a father.

According to this comment, her father sounds like a narcissist.

For this reader, it’s about setting the account to private.

She needs to block her father.

If those are the types of things she posts, it may be time for a dedicated family account.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.