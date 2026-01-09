Chief Executive Is Retiring But Nobody Likes Her, So They Ignore The Email Asking Them To Sign Her Digital Retirement Card

When someone is retiring from a company, they often send around a card so that everyone can say congratulations.

How embarrassing would it be if there were thousands of employees at a company, but almost nobody signed the digital retirement card for one of the executives?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and it is absolutely embarrassing.

C-Suite lady is retiring. No one is signing her digital retirement card. A C-Suite lady in my company, which employs several tens of thousands of people across the nation, is retiring at the end of the week.

Well, that is very nice.

The company sent out a company-wide email linking to a digital retirement card so that employees can write a little thank you/well wishes note last week. How sweet.

Well, this is getting awkward.

They sent it out a second time earlier this week… And sent another reminder again today.

Wow, absolutely embarrassing.

Any how, I finally clicked on it, and only about 20 people have signed. (I’m pretty sure more than 20 people work in the C-Suite offices…) Ouch.

You have to wonder just how awful of a boss she was for nobody to want to sign.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Why would anyone want to sign?

I think I’ll pass.

Yup, they hate each other.

Yawn, nobody cares.

The only celebration is that she is gone.

