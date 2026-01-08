Father Learned His Son’s Fiancée And Her Family Excluded His Family From The Wedding, So He Gave Them 30 Days To Move Out

You really don’t see it coming when your own kindness becomes the thing people take advantage of.

So, what would you do if you opened your home to your son and his future in-laws, only to find out afterward that they didn’t want you or your family at the wedding because you weren’t “their kind of people?”

Would you accept being pushed out? Or would you show them just how bad they messed up?

In the following story, one father finds himself in this situation and decides it’s time to take back what’s his.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for throwing them out of a house that we own. Son and future In-Laws decide to exclude his family from wedding. They thought son owned the house not us. My wife and I bought a four-bedroom house in PA that my son lives in. Our son went to College in PA and wanted to stay in the area. So we bought the house as a second home. We live in NJ and commute to Manhattan for work. We figured that he would have a place to live, and we could visit every so often and spend some quality time together. We pay the taxes and services/maintenance on the house, and our son pays for his groceries and the house utilities.

Everything seemed to be going pretty well.

All was going well for a few years, our son met a girl, and they got serious. We met her, and she seemed nice enough. They announced their engagement, and she moved into the house with our son. Now, for the problem: The wedding!!! We hold a little get-to-know-you BBQ at the PA house, my son and daughter are there, as are our son’s fiancée and her parents, and sisters. We all seemed to be getting along well, my wife, daughter, and the fiancé went into the house along with her mother, sisters, and my son.

Then, things took a turn for the worse.

A few minutes later, my wife and daughter came out and were really upset. They come over and tell me we’re leaving and driving back to NJ. I try to find out what happened. Once we got back to NJ and they calmed down, they told me that our son and his fiancée, along with her family, don’t want us at the wedding. According to what I was told, “We’re not their kind of people.” I was livid.

The in-laws had already moved in.

I called my son and asked him what this was about. He tells me that her family feels that we are not good enough and will embarrass them at a family wedding, and that we are all uninvited from the wedding. I let a week go by to calm myself down, and then I drive back to the PA house. The new future-in-laws are at the house along with the fiancé. It appears that they all moved into the house.

Here’s where he lost it.

They ask me why I’m there, and I tell them that since we aren’t invited to the wedding, I was coming over to talk to my son.

They tell me to leave their house.

I lost it and told them, “You have 30 days to get out. Tell my son I’m selling the house, and he can find somewhere else to live with all of you. I go to a realtor in town and am listing the house for sale.” They call my son at work and tell him what I said. Apparently, they thought that he owned the house.

He told his son how it was going to be.

He calls me and asks why I’m selling his house.

I tell him I paid for it, along with the taxes on it, and it’s mine. I went on to tell him that he was only living there rent-free, but since he doesn’t want us in his new life, he has to get out. I also told him the same as I told his future in-laws, they have 30 days to get out, then I’ll get a lawyer and get them evicted. AITA?

Wow! His son really cut his nose to spite his face.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

This reader suggests letting their son know they still support him and are worried.

For this person, the son must not be very smart.

According to this comment, he needs a lawyer now.

It’s all questions for this person.

The son has some nerve.

To think that he’s okay with treating his parents like that is just crazy.

