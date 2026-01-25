Gardener Keeps Losing Beloved Strawberries To Thieving Kids, So He Sprayed Them With The Hose And Their Parents Complained

It’s pretty rad to get your own fruits and vegetables from your own garden. Super satisfying, too!

However, gardens tend to be a target for theft from people and animals. See the unusual way this woman handled strawberry thieves.

AITA for spraying the neighborhood kids with my garden hose?

I love strawberries. I love them so much that I planted 300 strawberry plants in my garden. After I harvest, I make lots of strawberry jelly to give to my family, friends, and neighbors. I donate the leftovers to my local food bank.

But theft and vandalism threaten this strawberry heaven.

Lately I’ve had a big problem with all the neighborhood kids coming in my yard and stealing my strawberries. The last time I caught them I threatened them with the police because they was so reckless they smashed over 50 of my plants. I caught them in my yard again this afternoon. Instead of calling the police, I grabbed my garden hose and sprayed them while chasing them out of my yard. I just had a group of angry parents come to my house complaining about my actions. Absolutely none of them was willing to apologize for their children’s actions.

It gets worse.

One parent in particular is threatening to sue me because her son’s iPhone 10 was ruined with water. I told her that was her problem for letting her eight-year-old son have a $1,000 phone. Then I threatened to spray them with my hose if they didn’t get off of my property.

