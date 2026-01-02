Her Best Friend Enjoys Being Cuddly With Her, But The Feeling Isn’t Mutual And Now Everybody’s Upset

Everyone expresses love in different ways, and sometimes those ways get lost in translation.

What would you do if your friend constantly wanted to cuddle, but you were totally freaked out? One girl recently asked for wisdom on this issue on Reddit.

Here are the details.

AITA for being honest?

AITA for telling my long distance friend, who flew all the way across the world to see me, that I dislike cuddles even though we’ve cuddled twice?

On the surface, this feels pretty obvious.

Cuddling is her love language, but not mine, I really wish it was different, but that’s how I feel unfortunately.

I couldn’t keep it to myself anymore because I started dreading the nights when she would sleep with me in my room.

That’s never ok for friends to feel.

I feel if that were to go on, many misunderstandings would’ve surfaced, and I genuinely care about this friendship.

After I told her “I dislike cuddles”, I tried to explain why, and what I do prefer.

That couldn’t have gone over well.

However, she did not want to stay and listen.

She just said “It’s fine” and went to her room.

Yikes, that’s awkward. Let’s see how the good people of Reddit advised on this.

Some immediately pointed out the obvious.



One person was compassionate.



Another stressed the importance of boundaries.



And some skepticism was shared.



There are different levels of friendship, and her friend should understand that.

