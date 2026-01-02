Neighbor’s Children Keep Bothering A Homeowner While They’re Working From Home, And Now They’re Thinking About Planting Prickly Bushes To Keep Them Out Of The Yard

Those darn kids!

WIBTA For planting prickly bushes in my front yard to keep the neighbour’s kids from my property? “I moved into a detached townhouse a few months ago. It’s a rental, I’m leasing it for a year with the option to extend that with a second year or possibly buy the house. My driveway is right next to the neighbours’ It’s big enough to fit 2 regular sized cars and halfway down my driveway there’s a path leading around my house. On the side of the path is my house on the other sides about 3 meters of yard , that’s mine.

Ever since I moved in I’ve been having issues with the neighbours using my driveway for parking, turning their cars, storing their other stuff, playing, etc etc. Asking them to stop using it and keep their items on their own property has not worked, so I placed a few large plants, installed a camera and a no trespassing sign, and that helped a bit. At least the cars are gone. The last few weeks I’ve been working from home, but the neighbours kids are making that really hard.

They’re about 5 and 7, boys, and they keep ringing my doorbell multiple times a day to ask if they can play with my dog, if I want to play with them, or anything else they can think of. I asked them to stop it so I can work, which of course didn’t work, so I asked their parents, and was told boys will be boys and they weren’t going to do anything about it.

To keep my sanity intact I removed the battery from the doorbell but now they keep running around in my front yard, on the path around the house, banging on my windows, banging on my doors and actually tried to open the gate to my backyard this morning as they heard me in there. I once again asked them to stop, told them I will not be allowing them to play with the dog anymore at all if they keep this up and they left, sending over their dad. I told him to keep the boys away from my property and door, if not, I’ll be planting some prickly bushes to teach them to stay away from other people’s property and shut the door in his face. WIBTA if I actually did that? I’d love to place a fence or something, but as it may be a short term rental I have to be able to return everything in it’s original state for now.”

