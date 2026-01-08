New Apartment Neighbor’s Cat Screams In The Middle Of The Night, So He Got Fed Up And Complained To Her About It

When I go to sleep, I put a fan on FULL BLAST to block out any and all noises that might come through my bedroom window.

And it sounds like the person who wrote this story on Reddit might want to think about doing the same thing.

But, for now, they’re locked in a war with their neighbor…over the noise a cat is making.

Read on and see what you think about this story from Reddit!

AITA for telling my new neighbor to quit letting her cat scream at 2 AM? “We live in a building that isn’t very soundproof. Her cat screams for like half an hour as soon as she goes to bed. I mean full on screaming. And it keeps me up at night because she won’t do anything about it. I knocked on her door as soon as it started happening last night, and she rudely asked, “It’s 2 AM. Is it an emergency?”

Well…

I told her she needs to stop letting her cat scream this late at night, and she went on about how her cat has separation anxiety and doesn’t like doors being closed, but that she needs to keep her door closed or else her cat will chew on her cables and screw her out of her deposit. I gave her a million solutions to that, and she gave me excuses saying they wouldn’t work because she “tried them.” I told her that she needs to sleep on her couch then or get her own house somewhere.

Ouch!

She said, “This is apartment living. Sometimes you hear your neighbors. Get over it.” I threatened to call the police to make a noise complaint, and she said she’d call them herself if I didn’t go back to my place. This morning, I heard her call her son saying “some guy” threatened to have her arrested over a “meowing cat” and twisted it to make it sound like I just wanted to put her in jail. AITA? She’s only been here a few days and is already causing trouble.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said they’re wrong.

Another individual agreed.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

And the poor cat is caught in the middle of the whole thing…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.