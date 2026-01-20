Rude Porsche Driver Swerved Illegally In Front Of His Car, So He Submitted His Dashcam Footage To The Cops To Get Her In Trouble

Some drivers think they own the road.

This man was driving safely when a Porsche swerved right in front of him after going through a red light. So he got back at the rude driver by reporting her to the police.

Read the full revenge story below.

Petty revenge byreporting a bad driver I, a grumpy sober driver, and too old for being messed around, live in a country that drives on the left. This is important for context. Also, I have a dashcam and am not afraid to use it. I was driving on a midweek afternoon, approaching a traffic light controlled crossroad junction. The road is two lanes, going to one lane beyond the lights. The left lane is straight on, and left with the right lane is a right-turn-only turn only, controlled by a filter light. I was in the left lane, stopped at the lights behind a small car. There was nothing behind me. A car and a bus are in the right lane. The right filter went green, so the car and bus went through. A white Porsche Carrera came up the right lane and stopped as the right filter turned red. Straight on and left light went green and the car in front and I pull off to enter the single lane ahead.

This man got the rude Porsche driver in trouble with the cops.

Then, the Porsche took off like a cat with its tail on fire and barges across the front of me, no indicator (flasher, turn signal, blinker) and I have to brake to avoid a crash. Naturally, I also hit the horn which prompted the Porsche driver to flip me off. I got alongside where there is a turn right lane to enter the shopping centre I am heading to. I shouted at the driver, asked her why the heck did she go through the light. Her entitled reply: “Back off, I’m in a Porsche”. My petty revenge: reporting her to the Police and submitting the dashcam video as evidence. The copper who was assigned to the case told me she got a $150 fine and 20 demerits (100 and you get a ban) for the unsafe lane change. (No indicator)

She deserved it. She needs a refresher on safe driving, anyway.

Let’s read the comments from other people.

A short and simple commendation.

This one is chiming in.

Another user shares their thoughts.

This user is showing some appreciation.

And some wise words from this reader.

A Porsche doesn’t put you above the law.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.