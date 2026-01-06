Son Doesn’t Want His Parents Living With Him When They Get Older, So They’re Going To Spend His Inheritance Money On Themselves

Well, this story sure escalated in a hurry!

Are the parents you’re about to meet in this Reddit story wrong for how they reacted to some pretty big news from their son.

Check out their story below and see what you think!

AITA for taking away my son’s inheritance? “I (56) and my wife (54) have a son (23) who just got married. He is an only child. My wife and I came to America when I was 22 years old.

They lived the American Dream!

We knew no one, had no jobs, but over the years we got a small restaurant and were able to make a living. 10 years after we got to the USA we brought my mother in law over. We had saved for years to give our son money when he turned 25. In our culture you give your child money when they are young and starting out because they will take care of you when you are old (so they can buy a bigger house, etc.). This is our culture our son knew about this his whole life. His grandmother has lived with us has entire life. She just turned 81 and still lives with us. My son got married in December. It was a nice wedding and his wife is very nice (she is a white American. This will explain some cultural differences). In March, all 5 of us were having dinner and his wife mentioned that they were going to start looking at houses when the pandemic is over. My wife mentioned a bedroom on the first floor for us come to live with them. My wife said it in a joking way. We weren’t planning to live with them for another 10+ years, at least until we retire.

Uh oh…

My daughter-in-law looked shocked. She asked why we can’t just use the guest room if we wanted to spend the night. My son then tells me that she isn’t used to our culture and that they would prefer to live with the family they make. Honestly, I and my wife didn’t know what to say. Our son gave us the impression that he was fine with us living with him when we our older. He would even show us guest homes and the like from magazines.

They’re now changing their plans.

Currently, we have about 800k saved that we planned to give our son. It’s not a huge amount to support 3 people, especially older people. After they left, my wife and I discussed our options and we decided that our best course of action was to speak with our bank and use our money for retirement. He knows about the money, but not how much. I told my son and daughter in law about the new plan and my son got made at me. Saying that he planned to use some of the money for a down payment on a house. This is our only money for retirement. It was supposed to go to him because he was supposed to take care of us. We have to take care of ourselves now and don’t feel like we owe him the money. AITA?”

Here’s how Reddit users responded.

They decided they’re gonna take use that money and live it up!

