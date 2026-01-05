Tenants Like To Spend A Lot Of Time In Their Backyard, But Their Neighbors Aren’t Happy About It Because They Have Less Privacy

Take it from me…

AITA for spending a lot of time in my yard, making my neighbors feel like they have less privacy? “My friend Julia and I are renting a row house, a small city house with neighbors’ houses adjoining it on either side. Right after moving in, it seemed like the next door neighbors on either side already didn’t like it because we are renters and they don’t like that the homeowner is renting the place out. We hadn’t known that before we moved in. Anyway, one of the reasons we really loved the house was that it has a nice fenced in backyard. We’re really outdoorsy people so having our little yard in the city was a dream come true.

We’ve got a grill back there, an outdoor dining table, a fire pit, a bunch of string lights, hammocks, a projector that we can point at the back of the house for movie nights, a reading nook, some potted plants we care or, an outdoor heat lamp, etc. We hang out there a lot and have friends and our boyfriends over often too. Anyway, most of the time we’re at home hanging out together or having people over, we’re outside. The house is small and kinda old and windowless and drab, so hanging out outside is so much nicer. We grill, read books, chill by the fire, hang out with our friends, paint, etc…out there.

One of my neighbors told us off for always being in the backyard, it ruins their chance to enjoy their own backyard with some privacy once in a while. He also seemed to be kinda inappropriate, saying he didn’t want his kids seeing the guys Julia had over “doing their thing outside” which I assume was just stuff like cuddling or being affectionate because they never do anything inappropriate out there. Another of our neighbors asked kind of pointedly if there was something wrong with our kitchen, why are we always cooking and eating outside? They want to leave their kids out to play without them overhearing adult topics.

I said I’d be considerate of what I say when I was outside but as far as I know my friends and I don’t talk about anything inappropriate loud enough to be overheard from their yard. She also said something about not liking how many people who nobody in the neighborhood knows coming and going and having a straight line of sight into her back yard every day. I said “no need to be a stranger, come by and you can meet my friends if you like” but she hasn’t taken me up on it. AITA (are we the ********) for spending all our time at home out in the backyard?”

