Vegetarian Host Refused To Let His Wife’s Family Cook A Turkey In His Oven After The Microwave Broke, And Now He’s Being Blamed For “Ruining Christmas”

As a vegetarian, there’s a fine line between being around someone eating meat and letting them cook in your oven.

So, what would you do if you hosted Christmas every year and made it clear you were fine with others eating meat, but not with it being cooked in your oven?

Would you give in if they absolutely had to? Or would you find a different way to make everyone happy?

In the following story, one vegetarian finds himself in this situation at the holidays.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for telling my wife’s family that they cannot cook turkey in our oven at Christmas? Each Christmas, my wife and I host her family. This has been going on for a while now, as we have young kids, and it’s just better for the kids to be at home all day on Christmas day to play with their new things. My wife and I are also both vegetarians. We’re not militant, and we totally believe that everyone has the right to choose what they eat. Nevertheless, we both find the meat industry horrific and hate the thought of what meat is.

The whole problem is being caused by a broken microwave.

Most of my wife’s family are also vegetarian, which helps, but her dad and brother aren’t. They usually cook the turkey at home and then heat it up in our microwave, as we never use it, so we aren’t bothered about the meat being cooked in it. However, our microwave is broken this year, we’ve not replaced it or looked at getting it fixed, as we have no call to use it. My father-in-law is now saying that we should either cook the turkey in our oven or at least let it heat up in the oven. I’ve said no, as we really don’t want our oven smelling of meat, and the same goes for the air fryer.

He’s thinking about going to the store.

We said they’re welcome to bring their own air fryer and use that, but he’s being a bit difficult and saying we’re putting our silly beliefs ahead of the Christmas spirit. I’ve tried pointing out that neither of us objects to them eating meat in our house. That’s their choice, we just don’t want it being cooked in our oven. It’s got to the point now where I’m seriously thinking of just buying a new microwave tomorrow just to put an end to this. AITA?

