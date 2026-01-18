Woman Always Organizes Her Family Gatherings, But She Decided She Was Done Hosting Christmas. So Her Family Is Lashing Out And Calling Her Selfish.

Everyone loves their holiday traditions, but the person hosting all the plans often carries the heaviest load.

So one year, a woman realized she was running on fumes after hosting Christmas for more than a decade.

But when she finally decided to take next year off, her family reacted like she’d single-handedly ruined Christmas for everyone.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for ‘Cancelling’ Christmas? I am the family organiser, the one everyone goes to for holidays, advice, support, or just wants to rant to. I love and hate it equally.

She’s put a lot of time and effort into organizing the family’s holidays.

I host all major holidays as my home is large and neutral to family drama (I refuse to get involved). Every Christmas we host upwards of 15 people and it is exhausting. We are hosting this year again and I feel excitement and dread in equal measures.

So when her friend offered a less stressful alternative, she knew what she had to do.

Talking to a friend she was dating, they don’t do a “Christmas meal,” just a normal lunch and spend the day enjoying their family time. It sounded so lovely I felt like crying.

She ran it by her husband first and he was game.

So next year I have decided I won’t be hosting, and we will either stay home and order takeaway or plan a long trip over the holiday. My husband was shocked but agreed he would love a quiet Christmas. I spoke to my parents and in-laws about this in passing in our daily catch-ups, and the reaction was incredible.

The rest of the family, however…

I felt like the Grinch, and the whole family is acting like I have cancelled Christmas for everyone. I’ve been told I’m being selfish, that I am “excluding us from our grandchildren,” and ruining this year’s holiday too. I have siblings who can host, and everyone is able-bodied and can cook for themselves. So AITA?

After juggling cooking, cleaning, and mediating family drama for a crowd of 15, she couldn’t ignore her burnout anymore.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time for someone else to pick up the responsibility of hosting.

She shouldn’t give in just because her family is putting unfair pressure on her.

It’s important to stay strong with boundaries, especially with family members this entitled.

Her family’s reaction only confirmed how she needs to get out of this stressful hosting gig this year.

If her family can’t respect one small break after years of doing everything for them, that says more about them than her.

A peaceful Christmas away from all her family’s entitlement sounds long overdue.

