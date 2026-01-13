Woman Refused To Give Up Her Clumsy, Favorite Heels, So Her Friends Made It Their Mission To Police Her Fashion Choices

Everyone has that one thing they enjoy that others just don’t understand.

For one college student, it’s a pair of slightly big heels she adores, but her friends have turned her footwear into their personal crusade.

And after nonstop lectures, she’s questioning whether sticking to her style makes her the problem.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for wearing my favorite pair of shoes? I’m 20F and there are these shoes that I love wearing. They are heels but just a little big on me, as I asked my mom if I could have them from her because I love them. I’ve tried to find a different size for them, but these shoes have been discontinued. I wear them to college on a daily basis.

Her friends are starting to worry about her — and her feet!

I have a few friends who I talk to, but one of them really hates the fact that I wear them. She says they’re too big on me and she’s scared I’ll fall and trip and hurt myself because recently I fractured my knee (not because of the shoes LOL).

Her friends’ incessant worry is starting to cramp her style.

Whenever I wear them, she gets really upset and lectures me, and while I appreciate that she cares, I really love these shoes and have told her a few times that I’ve been fine wearing them. Along with her saying it, my other friend has also started saying it because she heard it from the one that says it constantly. It bothers me because, as I said before, I really haven’t hurt myself with them on and it seems like such a non-issue. But WIBTA?

She was just trying to live her life.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter’s maternal instincts were activated by this story.

Maybe this is a jealousy thing?

Maybe it’s time to start getting a little more blunt with this friend.

This commenter has a few suggestions on how to get a better fitting shoe.

Her friends can offer advice, but if she chooses not to take it, eventually they have to just move on.

She really wasn’t hurting anyone else but herself here.

