Woman Has To Miss Her Boyfriend’s Work Holiday Party For A Medical Procedure, But Instead Of Being Supportive He Asked Her To Reschedule It

Health has a way of forcing people to slow down, even when life keeps moving at full speed.

So when one woman found herself needing a last-minute medical procedure right before her boyfriend’s big work event, she was surprised when her boyfriend’s first reaction was to treat her health needs like a burden.

AITA For Missing My Bfs Work Party for an appointment? My bf (23M) and I (23F) have been together long distance 2 years, in total 4 years together.

Every year his work has this big holiday party at the CEO’s house, which to him is a big deal (rightfully so), where he gets to bring a plus one. Last year I went and he wants me to come again.

But this year brought some unexpected bumps in the road with her health.

This past year, however, I’ve been having some abnormal stomach issues and finally have to have a colonoscopy procedure for the day after this holiday party. I found out the date after scheduling the procedure.

Her boyfriend wasn’t as understanding as she might have hoped.

When I told him I had this going on and I wouldn’t be able to go, he asked if I could reschedule the colonoscopy? AITA for not wanting to?

One of these obligations is clearly more important than the other.

