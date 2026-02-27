A Gas Station Employee Told A Customer Numerous Times That They Were Out Of What She Wanted, But She Wasn’t Getting The Message And Kept Arguing With Them

Working in customer service with the general public can be maddening. People are difficult for no reason, they thrive on confrontation…and some of them have serious listening problems.

In today’s story, a gas station employee went back and forth with a customer who just wasn’t picking up what they were putting down.

Read on and see what you think.

Customers don’t even listen to themselves. “I work in a gas station that’s owned by a grocery store in the Midwest. For whatever reason, we’ve been having problems with our distributor and we haven’t been getting nearly enough of the smokes we sell the most of. Tonight we’re out of Newport 100s, Newport shorts, and Newport light 100s. We sell tons of these so naturally people are mad. We also have a deal going on right now that you save $1.50 if you buy two packs, but all we have are the Newport light shorts.

Here we go…

In walks this lady with her daughter. L: Can I have two packs of Newport light 100s? Me: I’m sorry but we don’t have any. We’ve been having problems with the distributor so all we have are the light shorts. L: Oh. Well does the (unaffiliated gas station) across the street have the $1.50 off two deal too? Me: dumbfounded that she would think I would know our competitors deals I don’t know what their deals are as we aren’t affiliated with them. L: Okay well I’ll go across the street then. I just couldn’t believe that she thought I would know another company’s deals.

She’s baaaaaaack.

But that wasn’t the end of it. She came back in an hour later. L: I’ve driven all over town! I need two packs of Newport light 100s. Me: Miss, I’m sorry but like I told you before we don’t have any, only the shorts. L: points at shorts They’re right there! Me: Those are the shorts. L: That’s what I want!! Me: You want the shorts? You asked for the 100s. L: Yeah I want the 100s! Me: We don’t have them we only have the shorts. (I was so irritated at this point) L: Okay yes I’ll take those. Me: The shorts? L: Yes. Me: Okay that’ll be $13.80. She looked at the packs and I knew she was going to say something so I waited to put the payment through. Sure enough…

Good grief!

L: Umm no these are the shorts. M: very irritated and not even caring if she reports me to the managers: Yes that’s what you asked for after I told you that we don’t have the 100s. I verified that that’s what you wanted and you said yes you wanted the shorts. L: just looks at me Me: Would you still like to purchase them? L: Yes. I put the payment through and give her the receipt. She then proceeded to sit in our parking lot for an hour. I can only assume she was writing a complaint email to the store. But if you really won’t listen to me, at least listen to what YOU are saying.”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person had a lot to say.

Some people just don’t understand the concept of LISTENING.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.