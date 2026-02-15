Adult Son Suggested His Mother Take The Train To Visit Her Grandchildren, But She Refused And Expected Him To Drive Six Hours Roundtrip Though NYC On A Friday Night Instead

When no one is willing to compromise, you might as well just give up.

AITA for not wanting to drive to pick up my mom 3 – 6 hours drive to visit her grandchildren!! My wife (37) and I (36) have twins who are 5 months old, and we have a 4-year-old. My mom lives in Brooklyn, NY, and we live in Bridgeport, CT. My mom (57) called and said she wants to come visit the twins for the weekend, and she wants me to pick her up on Friday and drop her off at home Sunday evening. Knowing that since my wife and I both work full-time jobs and get home around 5- 5:30ish after picking the kids from daycare, I asked my mom if she minds taking the train, and I’ll pick her up from the train station.

She immediately said, ” I ain’t taking no train.” My issue is that driving into NYC on a Friday evening is not ideal, where what would usually take 1.5 – 2 hours can easily turn into a 3-hour ordeal one way, and the same goes for the return trip. I go to work around 6 and leave work at 3, and the extra driving to NYC and back is something I really don’t want to do. A couple of months ago, my mom had a car that she drove to come visit maybe once every couple of months, but that car is now busted. I offered her my older car before the twins arrived, knowing we were going to need a bigger vehicle. She said, “She is used to driving an SUV, and my smaller SUV was too small/too low for her,” so we sold it.

I haven’t responded to her last msg because I don’t know what to say And my mom has absolutely no issues with taking the train on a regular basis. She only got her license less than 10 years ago. She doesn’t have any physical impediment as far as I know. My mom is a Caribbean parent who thinks that my siblings and I owe her for getting us permanent residency in the US 15+ years ago, except I’m the only “successful one” out of the bunch. AITA?

