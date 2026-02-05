Apartment Resident Asked His Neighbor To Turn Down Their Loud Music, But When The Noise Kept Coming Back, He Pressed An Alexa Speaker To The Wall And Made Sure The Neighbor Got The Message

Have you ever noticed how some people only learn about boundaries after experiencing the same inconvenience?

So, what would you do if you tried being patient and polite with your neighbor over his loud music, but after a day or two, he forgot the agreement? Would you keep reminding him? Or would you find your own music to blast his way?

In the following story, one apartment resident finds himself in this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

Apartment Neighbor Kept Blasting Music So I Gave Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine My apartment neighbor kept blasting music, and I could hear the bass thump through the wall. I am a solution-oriented person, so I thought maybe I could drown out the noise with fan noise and earbuds. However, I kept hearing the bass through the wall, and the earbuds were uncomfortable to sleep in. So I sent the guy a text saying that I can hear his music, and if he can please lower the volume. He complies, and I don’t hear anything else that night.

Then, he found his own music to blast.

Solution solved between two adults, right? Wrong. A day or two would pass, and I would hear his music again. At this point, my patience is diminished, and the gloves are off. I grab my Alexa speaker and set it to the max volume. I press it against the wall between our bedrooms and blast Rage Against The Machine. The music coming through my speaker is so loud I can hear it in every room in my apartment, and I know my neighbor can hear it because after I turn off my music, there is no more thumping sound coming from his apartment. I do this every time I hear music coming from his place. It has been my saving grace.

Wow! Wonder what the other people around them think.

