His Neighbors Keep Turning On Their Water Mid Shower, So This Shared House Tenant Leaves The Water Hot Running On Purpose

Hot water is one of those things that most people take for granted.

So, imagine coming home from a dirty, physically demanding job, ready to take a shower, but suddenly, your neighbor hops in his shower and makes your water colder. How would you handle it? Would you confront him directly? Or would you rush through a lukewarm shower and then just let the water run?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and decides that if he can’t have hot water, they can’t either. Here’s what happened.

Neighbours Using All the Hot Water I live in an old house that’s been converted into three units. All three share the same water line, and the landlord pays for it. I work a blue-collar job and come home dirty every day, usually between 4 and 6. I shower as soon as I get home because I actually need to.

Suddenly, the neighbor needs the hot water at the same time.

Lately, my neighbors have been showering at the same time. Almost every day this week, they’ve turned their shower on while I’m already in mine. When they do, the water pressure drops and the water gets noticeably colder. It’s not ice cold, but it’s definitely not warm anymore. When I turn my shower off, I can still hear theirs running. It’s frustrating because I’m already in the shower and they don’t wait.

He just leaves it running.

So now, when I notice they’ve started their shower while I’m in mine, I finish quickly, get out, and leave my shower running specifically so they don’t get warm water. Since I don’t pay for water, I dont care if I keep it running for 30 minutes with no one in. If I can’t have warm water, neither can they.

Eek! This would be a problem for most people!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

It’s petty indeed! But it’s also very wasteful, so he should talk to his landlord to see if something can be done.

