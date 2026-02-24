Guy Is Used To Sleeping On His Friend’s Couch When He Visits, But When He Plans To Visit With His New Girlfriend, He Can’t Understand Why The Arrangements Can’t Be The Same

Your twenties can be an odd time.

Some of your friends are getting married – some even have kids – while others are partying by night and hustling by day.

It’s a time of new people, new relationships, and new experiences – and the guy in this story is leaning into this now he has a new girlfriend.

But his new girlfriend is leading to some changes in his personal life, and when his friends ask the new couple to visit, he isn’t ready to accept those changes.

AITA for not accepting an offer to visit as we’d have to stay in a hotel? I have two friends, a couple, let’s call them “Tim” and “Sophie”. They live in a tourist city around two and a half hours from mine and Tim’s home town, where I still live. Over the years, I’ve gone up to visit them, and have stayed in their apartment on their sofa bed. Last year, I started dating “Emma”. After we properly started dating and Emma met most of my friends (all are mutual friends of Tim as well), and Tim and Sophie said it would be great if she came up with me the next time I wanted to visit. Over Christmas, when Tim and Sophie were visiting home and we were out (Emma spent Christmas with her family so wasn’t around), they again said it would be nice to meet Emma.

I looked at some rough dates that I knew would work, and suggested one, which happened to be this past weekend. It worked for them both, and they mentioned offhand that I’d probably want to book a hotel soon before it went up in price. I asked what they meant, and they said they assumed that, with Emma coming up, we’d want our own space at night. They live in a one bed flat, and their sofa bed I have used before is in their living space. They also said they’d based this on something I’d said a few weeks before (Emma met my mother for the first time, who lives a couple of towns over – my mother said that the spare room was always free for us, and afterwards, Emma made me swear we’d always get a hotel when we visited, as she didn’t want to stay there). I said that it was a different situation, not least because they’re not my mother. Also, while they were correct that hotels were not out of our price range, the idea of having to spend this money, on top of travel costs, when previously it was not needed, did put me off going up.

I put all of this to Emma later on, who took offence at the situation as well, and said she’d only meet them when they came back home as they clearly had an issue with her. I didn’t say this last part to Tim and Sophie, but confirmed that we wouldn’t be going to visit them at the moment. This past weekend, we ended up going on a weekend away, to a place around ten miles from Tim and Sophie’s city. We did visit the city on one day, and Emma posted this on social media. Word got back to Tim and Sophie that we had been to their city (a friend incorrectly assumed we were there to see them), and I got a message from Tim later on saying that he was bummed that we’d said we couldn’t come up on that weekend, only to have visited regardless.

I put to him that we hadn’t actually stayed there and it was a visit, but also told him that we’d been put about by not being able to stay with them in the initial scenario. I’ve not had a reply but Tim ‘read’ the message, so I don’t know what he is thinking about my views. Emma and I are content in our choices, but I don’t want to lose Tim and Sophie as friends over something I view as trivial. AITA?

This couple really do seem to be making a lot of assumptions about other people, and none of them good ones.

Tim and Sophie literally asked them to visit so that they could meet Emma, and presumably spend time with the couple in the tourist city. None of this indicates that they had an issue with her.

And lending a sofa to a single man to sleep on is a whole other situation to lending the space to a couple – they might rightfully assume that the couple would want a little privacy.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

Through their bizarre choices, this couple have ruined – at least in the short term – their relationship with Tim and Sophie.

It wouldn’t have been difficult for them to stop by or meet for lunch while they were in town, and the fact that they visited directly after telling Tim they couldn’t really looks like they have an issue.

It’s no wonder that Tim and Sophie got so offended.

