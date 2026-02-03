Homeowner Is Tired Of Contractors Next Door Making A Mess, So Now They’re Thinking About Cutting Off Their Water Supply

Everyone wants to be a good neighbor and get along with the folks that live around them, but when they feel like they’re being taken advantage of, they want to put a stop to it.

Makes sense, right?

In this story, a homeowner is tired of their neighbor’s contractors using their water and making a mess of their property and they’re thinking about putting a stop to it.

Read on and see what you think about this.

AITA for potentially not letting the construction workers renovating our neighbors’ house use our water? “We got new neighbours who then gutted the house and are basically rebuilding the whole thing and adding another floor. All of that is fine and they had previously asked if they could use our hose/water sometimes to which we said okay, no problem. Everything has been fine and everyone who used the water was polite and relatively friendly. However, a few days ago there was a crew of about 5 guys that we’ve never seen before so we’re assuming they’re just another group of contracted workers and they asked us if they could use the water.

Oh, no…

We said okay, and asked that they pull the hose out to the side of the house so the water doesn’t get all over our front door/entrance. Well, they pulled it to our lawn instead and dragged the hose through our garden, squishing some of the flowers and left the hose out there overnight. The next day we put it back and weren’t able to speak to them as we were not home all day. Then we come home to find they disconnected the hose from the tap and water was all over the front entrance to our house. They didn’t reconnect it before leaving. We were able to talk to them this morning, but they didn’t seem happy about it. They agreed, but insisted on pulling the hose to the front lawn instead of to the side of the house and I said as long as they pull it around the garden and put things back it’s fine.

They were pretty clear about this.

Word for word I said, “we have no issue with you using the water, but you need to put things back where you found it”. I don’t know if that was rude, but the main guy that talked to me didn’t seem to care and seemed like he thought I was making a big deal out of nothing. But he said okay so I thought that would be the end of it. Well they did the same thing and dragged the hose through the garden, leaving it out there overnight. Not really a big deal, but I feel like it’s more of a respect thing, especially since we technically didn’t have to agree to let them use our water. They’re also supposedly going to be here for about 2 more weeks.

They’re tired of dealing with this.

Now we’re thinking of letting our neighbour know and seeing if we can come up with a solution as our issue is only with the few workers that have been here the past few days. We still don’t mind them using the water but if they keep moving things around and not putting the hose back would it be a rude thing to say that they can’t use the water?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

I’d be fed up too!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.