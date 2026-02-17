Homeowner Stepped In To Help A Neighbor Reclaim Stolen Potted Plants, And In The Process Found Out That Another Woman Had Been Stealing Lawn Decor From Her Neighbors

Sometimes, you happen upon a situation so strange, you think you dreamt it.

Imagine stepping outside and seeing two neighbors fighting over a flower pot on the street. What would you do? Would you stay out of it because it’s none of your business? Or would you immediately see what’s going on?

In the following story, a homeowner finds herself in this situation and goes to see if she can help. Here’s what happened.

Neighbor helped herself to other people’s stuff Several years ago, I heard my sweet neighbor and another woman arguing on the sidewalk. I looked closer and noticed they were both pulling a plant pot in opposite directions, about to fight. No clue what was up, but I knew my neighbor. If she was arguing, she was right.

The nice neighbor found her missing plants.

My husband and I went over to intervene. My husband wanted to help make peace. Me? I was going to help my neighbor, no questions asked. Why the argument? The other woman was a new neighbor. Our nice neighbor noticed her plant pots were missing and were in the new neighbor’s yard. Yep, the new neighbor had stolen the nice neighbor’s plants, plant pots, and yard decor and decorated her yard with them. My nice neighbor had hand-painted several pots in her yard, so they were easy to identify as hers.

The police came to investigate.

We all walked over to the new neighbor’s yard to get our other neighbor’s stuff back. When we got to the new neighbor’s yard, we noticed several things looked both weird and very familiar. Oh yeah, and the new neighbor had called the cops on us, or at least someone did. Anyway, the new neighbor had planted patches of different types of grass all over the yard in a checkerboard pattern. As well, mismatched shrubs and flowers. I looked at our house a little more closely. Yep, we were missing grass patches from the side of the house and one of our shrubs. When the police arrived? The new neighbor was adamant that the plants, pots, grass, shrubs, and yard decor were hers. She informed the cop that she dug them up from other yards in the middle of the night and planted them. Yep, she claimed “finders keepers.” Didn’t quite work out.

She even took someone’s picnic table.

My nice neighbor insisted on pressing charges for petit theft and destruction of property. We just dug up our grass patches and replanted them. Some of them even survived it. Nosy neighbors kept walking by after the new neighbor was arrested. As we were digging things up, we explained why to them. Neighbors kept recognizing their stuff from her yard. One neighbor asked if we’d seen a picnic table, as his was missing. We hadn’t thought to check the backyard. Yep, picnic table and a yard full of her “finders keepers” haul. She moved pretty much right afterward. We didn’t miss her.

Wow! It’s crazy that no one saw her doing any of this.

