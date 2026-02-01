Husband Questioned His Wife’s Bathroom Hygiene During A Water Shutoff, And Was Shocked When She Admitted She Didn’t Always Wash Her Hands

Washing hands after going to the bathroom is a common hygiene practice.

Yet, some people forget this basic habit.

The following story involves a man whose wife just got out of the bathroom, doing the number two.

They had a temporary water shutoff, and so his wife didn’t bother to wash her hands.

Ewww… Let’s take a look!

AITA for telling my wife it’s disgusting that she doesn’t wash her hands after she craps? Our water was shut off today temporarily. We both had to use the bathroom. I went first. I used the running water from our RO system to wash my hands. That was the only option besides hand sanitizer.

This man confronted his wife after she got out of the bathroom.

After my wife used the bathroom, she immediately sat on the couch next to me. I asked her, “Are you going to wash your hands?” She said that she’s not using our only drinking water to wash her hands. That would be understandable. The plumber will be here within the hour to fix the problem. We can also go to the store if we really run out of water.

He told her that not washing hands was disgusting and a horrible habit.

I said she could at least use hand sanitizer. She said her hands were clean. Then, she informed me that she doesn’t wash her hands every time she takes a dump. I told her that’s disgusting and horrible hygiene. She said if she doesn’t get dirt on her hands, she doesn’t wash. I again said that’s a disgusting and horrible hygiene practice.

Now, she stopped talking to him and wanted him to apologize.

She thinks I’m overreacting and being a jerk. Now, she’s refusing to talk to me until I apologize. I don’t think I need to apologize for anything. I don’t think I’m overreacting. So, was I being a jerk or am I overreacting? Is that not disgusting?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This one makes a valid point.

That’s disgusting, says this one.

People are saying the same thing.

Here’s another personal thought.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Looks like this argument won’t be flushed away anytime soon.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.