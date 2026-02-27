Boyfriend Swapped Cars To Make Mornings Easier With His Girlfriend, But She Accused Him Of Not Committing Fully To Their Relationship

Being in a relationship means respecting each other’s choices and boundaries.

AITA for wanting to drive my own vehicle? My girlfriend (40F) and I (38M) have been together 6 years. We lived together for 3. We live in a basement apartment with 2 parking spots in a driveway. We have different work schedules. Often, one will get home before the other and start earlier the next day. So I will go out in the evening and swap the vehicles in the driveway accordingly. This is so the person who leaves first doesn’t have to do it in the morning.

Last night, my GF went off on me about how I don’t want her to drive my vehicle. She thinks because we’re in a relationship it shouldn’t matter what vehicle we take. For the record, I have no issue with her driving my vehicle. I also have no issue with me driving hers. I was just thinking practically. I drive my car. She drives hers. We take care of the gas for our respective vehicles.

I explained this, and she said I’m just making excuses for not wanting her to drive my vehicle. She said that I’m “not 100% in the relationship”. We both have responsibilities at work that require keys. Our work keys are on our personal keys. If she took mine or I took hers, we’d have to make arrangements to swap keys at some point in the day.

I went to bed completely at a loss. I was thinking her way of thinking is crazy. I mean yes, I would rather drive my vehicle. It’s mine with all my settings and seat and mirrors aligned. So every time we swap vehicles, we’re adjusting this. It just seems completely impractical. AITA?

