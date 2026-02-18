‘Now y’all use it for drinks.’ – An Oddly Specific Video About Costco Tiramisu Cups Goes Absolutely Viral With Millions Of Viewers

In the world of social media, you just never know what is going to go viral.

That is the case with an oddly specific video about the Costco Tiramisu cups, which recently generated millions of views.

The video is simple and starts by showing a display of Tiramisu dessert cups at Costco.

I’ve never seen these before, but apparently they are quite popular.

The caption over the video says, “POV: Your family bought tiramisu from Costco but didn’t know that it also came with cups, so now y’all use it for drinks.”

Apparently, this dessert used to come in glass containers, which people kept and reused for years. From what I learned, they have since switched to plastic, unfortunately.

TikTok/aanh.andoffThe video goes on to show just the cup and the dessert at home. If I’m being honest, it does look pretty tasty.

The description of the video starts off by saying, “Tiramisu: The Ultimate Family Dessert From Costco.”

The video ends after showing a few more images of these great dessert cups, and the description concludes, “Discover how Costco’s tiramisu surprises with added cups! Perfect for family treats and drinks.”

Hey, in this economy, anything you can do to reuse products and save money just makes sense.

Plus, any excuse to buy an extra pack of dessert at Costco is a good one.

Check out the video below and see what you think.

The comments say it isn’t just delicious, the cups are also of great quality.

This person says they keep all their glass containers.

This person wants them back.

Wow, this commenter has a ton of them.

I would love to give this dessert a try.

