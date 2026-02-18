February 18, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘I love that she definitely heard me calling.’- Owner Searched 90 Minutes For Their Cat And Finally Found Her In A Funny Hiding Spot

by Matthew Gilligan

Most cats can be summed up in words…

MISCHIEVOUS. LITTLE. TROUBLEMAKERS.

A TikTok user posted a video and showed folks the fast one their cat Eleanor pulled on them.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Eleanor, after I spent 90 minutes tearing apart the house looking for her sobbing, thinking she got out somehow.”

In the video, Eleanor crawled out of a cardboard box.

Like all cats, Eleanor didn’t think she did anything wrong and she simply stared at her owner who’d been frantically searching for her.

The video’s caption reads, “I love that she definitely heard me calling her name and just completely ignored it.”

Take a look at the video.

I love that she definitely heard me calling her name and just completely ignored it💕🥰 #catsoftiktok #cattok #cutecat #brat #crashout

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a photo.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user also shared a photo of their kitty.

Cats sure do have a knack for terrifying their owners…

