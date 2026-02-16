Paramedic Responded To An Emergency Call On The Road, But A Bystander Yelled At Him For Blocking Traffic And Threatened To Give Him A Ticket

Emergencies require quick decisions, even if it annoys onlookers.

In this story, a paramedic responded to a call for a person who had passed out downtown.

While helping the patient, a bystander berated him for causing an inconvenience on the road.

Seriously? Let’s take a closer look!

Guy gets mad ambulance is blocking traffic We got a call recently for someone who had passed out. The caller didn’t even know if he was breathing. He was on the sidewalk of a moderately busy street in the downtown area of a big city.

This man got yelled at by a motorist for blocking traffic.

We arrived, and the fire truck was already there parked along the curb. We parked in front of it on the same curb. I was jumping out of the ambulance. The first person who walked over to me was a man who started yelling that I was blocking traffic.

The motorist even threatened him with a ticket.

Yes, I kinda was. But priorities? During the entire call, the patient ended up being okay enough to get up, but still had to go to the hospital. The man berated us for our parking job. He told me he was going to send me a “ticket” for where I parked my ambulance.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Some people have unusual priorities.

