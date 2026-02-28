Sick Grandson Was Asked To Help Care For His Recently Hospitalized Grandpa, But When His Grandparents Started Yelling At Each Other, He Walked Away

It’s hard to help someone else when you’re barely holding yourself together.

So, what would you do if you were homesick from work and your grandma asked for help, but when you went to see what she needed, she and your grandfather started yelling at each other, and it made you uncomfortable?

Would you keep helping them out? Or would you remove yourself from the entire situation?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this exact scenario and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for removing myself from an uncomfortable situation, despite being needed? I (m21) live at home with both of my grandparents, my mother, and my half-brother. I usually have work during the week, but I’m sick right now, so I’m staying at home as advised by my doctor. My grandpa (m74) came home today after being in the hospital for about a month now. I’m not comfortable going into detail as to why he was there, and since it’s mostly irrelevant for the post, I’m not going to explain it any more than necessary.

His grandma asked him for help.

His health has been getting worse due to his age, and he needs more care now than ever before. We checked with the hospital, and they said it’s possible to do everything at home. They showed us everything and were overall super nice and caring. Now, my grandma is primarily the one taking care of him since everyone else is at work during the week. She called me for help today since I was home, as mentioned, due to being sick. I came downstairs and asked what she needed. I did my best, but wasn’t much of help at all, because my head was, and still is, hurting like ****.

When the yelling started, he walked away.

Things progressed, and Grandma got frustrated. One thing led to another, and before I knew it, they were yelling at each other. I tried to diffuse the situation, but failed to. I then just went upstairs again, because I couldn’t take it anymore. I’ve never handled yelling well, but with the headache and fever on top, I just felt too tired to deal with it. My mom came home shortly after, and the first thing she did before even greeting me was come upstairs and lecture me about being selfish for not helping. Now I kinda feel bad because I didn’t try more. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why he was uncomfortable, but sometimes you have to deal with it anyway.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit think about the whole thing.

This person thinks he should stay away from grandpa while sick.

They do seem to get angry quickly.

This is so true.

Yet another person discussing a sick person being around an elderly person.

He should be in bed instead of spreading germs all around the house.

His grandfather doesn’t need to catch it.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.